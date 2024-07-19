Milwaukee Police ask for help to find missing 11-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for critical missing 11-year-old Bryana Johnson.

Bryana was last in contact with her family on Thursday afternoon, and police say she is missing from the 2800 block of N. Hubbard St., near E. Locust St.

Police describe Bryana as 5'5" tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in a "puffball" style.

Milwaukee Police

Bryana was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hoodie, with black pants and black "bubbled slide shoes." She may be traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

