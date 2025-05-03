Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee police are searching for critically missing 11-year-old

Missing person
Milwaukee Police Department
Missing person
Posted

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing Kaidan Hudson.

Kaidan was last seen Friday, May 2, around 4 p.m. in the area of Clarke St and Vel R Phillps Ave.

Police say he was last seen walking south from this area.

Missing person

Kaidan is an 11-year-old black male. He is 4 feet 8 inches, weighs 70 pounds, has brown eyes, and brown hair, which is in a low high top fade.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, tan pants, and black and gold shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo