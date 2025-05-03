Milwaukee police are searching for critically missing 11-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing Kaidan Hudson.

Kaidan was last seen Friday, May 2, around 4 p.m. in the area of Clarke St and Vel R Phillps Ave.

Police say he was last seen walking south from this area.

Milwaukee Police Department

Kaidan is an 11-year-old black male. He is 4 feet 8 inches, weighs 70 pounds, has brown eyes, and brown hair, which is in a low high top fade.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, tan pants, and black and gold shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

