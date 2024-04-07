Watch Now
Milwaukee Police are looking for a critically missing 60-year-old

Provided by the Milwaukee Police Department
Milwaukee Police have put out an alert for a critically missing 60-year-old woman.
Posted at 9:31 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 22:31:09-04

Milwaukee Police are asking the public for help in finding a critically missing 60-year-old woman.

Sarah Lewis was last seen wearing a full length black leather jacket, a black crocheted dress, nude-colored stockings and black vintage wedge heels. She is about 5 feet 7 inches with a heavy build, dark eyes, moles on her face and a scar on her nose. Lewis usually likes to wear a lot of jewelry and uses a walker to move around.

She was last spotted on Friday afternoon in the 2500 block of N. 57th St.

Anyone with information can contact the MPD District 3 at (414) 935-7232.

