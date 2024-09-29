Milwaukee police are in search for critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for the critically missing Gregory Trotter.

Gregory was last seen in the area of 76th St. and Carmen Ave. Saturday, September 28th.

He is described as being a black man, he is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Gregory does not currently have facial hair (unlike the photo). He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown colored brim hat, black joggers, and black tennis shoes.

He is missing three of his top teeth and is minimally verbal.

Last time Gregory was missing he was found at Freodtert Hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

