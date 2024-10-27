Milwaukee Police are in search for a critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of critically missing, Titus J. Rantanen.

Titus was last seen on foot around 6:46 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, in the area of Potter Ave and Russell Ave.

He is a 24-year-old white man, he is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 270 lbs.

Titus has short brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown sweatpants, and Velcro shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.

