Milwaukee mom of 2 reaches goal of becoming homeowner thanks to local non-profit

MILWAUKEE — With the simple cut of a ribbon, Milwaukee mom Tanika Mays can officially call herself a homeowner. A word she never thought she'd be able to say.

"I am the first homeowner out of my mother's children and out of my father's children," said Mays.

With her kids by her side during the Habitat for Humanity home dedication, Mays showed her children that anything is possible.

"It's all about breaking generational curses," said Mays.

Tanika Mays

"She's very strong, she's a great woman, and she does a lot of stuff for us," Mays' son Savion Sykes said.

But before she got to this point, she struggled to live comfortably. According to Habitat officials, 60% of local renters currently pay 40%, 50%, and even 70% of their income just to cover the rent.

"How do you go from being in a situation where you're hardworking, but you can't on your own afford the significant down payment and high-interest loan to afford a house," said Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity executive director, Brian Sonderman.

Which is why Mays says she hopes others will hear her story and be inspired and know that they too can become a homeowner one day.

"Maybe this is a way for me to be an example and have others follow suit," said Mays. "We have the ability to make this community our community."

To learn more about the Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity's mission, click here.

