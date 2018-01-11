Milwaukee couple springs surprise wedding at airport

A Milwaukee couple surprised their friends and family with a surprise wedding Thursday morning — at the airport!

Jim and Sue Marino were traveling to Sedona, Arizona with 30 people but decided to have the ceremony before they went to the gate.

It’s something they had planned for several months.

“A lot of lies to keep things a secret,” the groom said.

The bride said she was lucky her wedding dress didn’t wrinkle because she kept in her carry-on bag!

“My mom wasn’t going to go with us, so when she decided she would go with us, we decided to get everyone together,” Jim Marino said.

Sounds like it’s going to be a heck of a honeymoon!

