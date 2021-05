The Milwaukee Bucks could move on to the next round of the NBA playoffs as soon as today.

They're taking on the Heat in Miami in game 4 of the match-up.

So far the Bucks are winning 3 to 0.

They'll just need to win this final game to move on to play in the Eastern Conference Semi Finals.

Tip off against Miami is at 12:30 our time this afternoon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip