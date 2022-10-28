Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis partners with WisDOT to combat reckless driving

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has partnered with the City of Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for an initiative working to combat reckless driving.

Portis joined Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and WisDOT's secretary, Craig Thompson, on Thursday to announce the new partnership called Control Your Drive.

The new campaign is an effort to end reckless driving across Wisconsin, and it includes a video featuring Portis which will air during Bucks games at Fiserv Forum.

“Safety is at the center of what we do at WisDOT. Today, it means working cooperatively with the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee, sharing our resources, so that together we can be as effective as possible,” Secretary Thompson said. “We cannot bring change on our own, which is why we’re thrilled to have Bobby Portis joining us in our mission to prevent tragedies.”

The video of Portis will also run as a commercial on tv, online, and on social media.

“From the basketball court to the roads of Wisconsin, the ‘Control Your Drive’ message is universal,” Portis said. “I hope Bucks fans – and all drivers – who see our new video will remember it every time they get in a vehicle and keep their focus on driving safely.”

According to a news release from WisDOT, 2,900 people are injured by reckless drivers each year in Wisconsin. So far in 2022, it has killed 87 people. In 2021, 113 people died as a result of reckless driving.

You can watch the new video featuring Portis here.

