MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) says a man has been transported to a local hospital after being pulled from the water near McKinley Marina on Monday.

MFD responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Arriving crews found the man floating in the water and removed him.

He was then transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The current water temperature is 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

