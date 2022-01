MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) said a body was found in Lake Michigan near the city's McKinley Marina.

According to MFD Acting Deputy Chief Brian Gardner, units found the body face down in Lake Michigan early Wednesday morning.

Dive team members entered the ice and water to remove the body from Lake Michigan.

Gardner confirmed it was a man in his 60s.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.

