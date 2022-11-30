Medical examiner responds to homicide near 44th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A person has died after reports of a shooting near 44th and Meinecke, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

The ME confirmed to TMJ4 that they were responding but shared no details as to what happened or the victim.

However, according to online police records, there was a shooting in that area around 12:30 a.m. and the ME's website lists the victim as a 53-year-old man.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

