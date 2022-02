MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirmed to TMJ4 News they were called to the area of 28th and Melvina Tuesday night.

Officials say they responded around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service, the shooting took place shortly after 9:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip