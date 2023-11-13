MCTS bus involved in crash near 95th and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus was involved in a crash near 95th and Wisconsin on Monday, according to our partners at 620 WTMJ.

WTMJ reports it was a hit-and-run with a third card involved. According to pictures from the scene, one vehicle as well as the Connect One BRT bus remained at the scene.

Injuries have not yet been confirmed.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

