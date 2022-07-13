Mayor Johnson announces nominations for Fire and Police Commuission

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced his nominees for the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

There are two vacant positions on the board, and Mayor Johnson is recommending Gerard Washington and Ruben A. Burgos for the seats.

According to a news release from the mayor's office, Washington has more than 25 years of experience working for the Milwaukee Fire Department. He started as a firefighter and worked his way up to assistant chief. Now, he is the fire chief at the Menomonee Falls Fire Department.

Washington is a graduate of Upper Iowa University with a certificate from the U.S. Army War College. He then earned a Master of Science Management degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

Burgos has more than 30 years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department. He started as a police officer and was eventually promoted to Lieutenant. He served in that role for six years before retiring.

He also spent more than 10 years in the military as an intelligence officer. He currently works as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Criminal Justice.

“Both Gerard and Ruben will bring an important perspective to the Fire and Police Commission with their extensive knowledge of safety in both the fire and policing fields,” Mayor Johnson said. “I thank them for their willingness to put this knowledge into practice on this Committee.”

The Milwaukee Common Council will consider Washington and Burgos' nominations in the coming weeks. A press release says if confirmed, the two would assume an unfilled seat on the commission.

