Marquette police issue safety alert after report of man with gun near 15th and Wisconsin

Fake gunshot sounds prompted Marquette University campus alert
Posted at 8:51 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 21:53:27-04

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) issued a safety alert Wednesday night.

Police issued the alert after a man with a gun was reported near 15th and Wisconsin shortly after 8 p.m..

Police say more details will be provided when made available.

Marquette police issue safety alerts through text messages and emails to university students, faculty, and staff shortly after an incident. The university's policy is to issue a safety alert text when there is an active threat to campus, according to police. For more information on MUPD safety alerts, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

