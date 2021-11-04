Marquette police issue safety alert after report of man with gun near 15th and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) issued a safety alert Wednesday night.

Police issued the alert after a man with a gun was reported near 15th and Wisconsin shortly after 8 p.m..

SAFETY ALERT Man with a gun reported near 15th and Wisconsin. More details will be sent to your MU email when available — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) November 4, 2021

Police say more details will be provided when made available.

Marquette police issue safety alerts through text messages and emails to university students, faculty, and staff shortly after an incident. The university's policy is to issue a safety alert text when there is an active threat to campus, according to police. For more information on MUPD safety alerts, click here.

