LUNA exhibit amplifying artwork from Latina women

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News caught up with the co-founder at the United Community Center, where an exhibit featuring members of LUNA is open and free to the public.

Katie Avila Loughmiller believes art has the power to change the world for the better.

"When you see yourself in art or artists that represent you, you do feel hopeful," said Loughmiller, co-founder of LUNA.

TMJ4

As a transplant from Boston and art teacher in Milwaukee, she quickly learned there was a lack of Latin female artists to choose from and to share with her students - or at least she thought.

"The only way I am going to change this is if I do the research and I find these artists," said Loughmiller.

So in 2017 she and a fellow alum from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design formed Latinas Unidas en las Artes - Latinas United in the Arts or LUNA.

TMJ4

"We are a group of artists who are completely different and bonded by our Latino experience. There is not a one size fits all for what Latina means," said Loughmiller.

Since the group's formation, it has curated a number of exhibitions, showcasing the talent within the group, including this exhibition at the United Community Center entitled Hyphenate Americans.

TMJ4

Their collaborative work can also be seen in businesses on the south side.

The women had to work in shifts and get creative to complete the mural during the pandemic.

Loughmiller wants people to know LUNA is an inclusive and welcoming group of creative women always looking for more to join them.

