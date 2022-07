MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking the public for help to find the family of a missing 5-year-old.

MPD said the child was found near 91st and Fond Du lac in Milwaukee around 6:35 p.m. on Friday.

The child is a Black male, approximately 5-years-old, 40 inches tall, 40 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit at 414-935-7405.

