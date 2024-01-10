Local grassroots organization sounds the alarm about North Division High School

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Chapter of the NAACP, along with the Call-to-Action Committee, Inc. held a special meeting on Tuesday at Century Tower on Milwaukee's north side. The meeting pertained to the academic future of North Division High School.

According to the MPS website, North Division High School is committed to providing academic excellence. Unfortunately, a 2020-21 report card from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has a local grassroots organization, Call-To-Action Committee, Inc. concerned.

Saleem El-Amin is the Co-Chair of the Call-to-Action Committee and a longtime educator. “Our emphasis is North Division High School, a school that’s been declining for quite a few years," said El-Amin.

He's a 1966 graduate of North Division High School and so is McArthur Weddle, who serves a the Chair of the organization. “They’re only higher than two group homes and so we know our kids are a lot better than that we really have some smart kids," said Weddle.

North Division is the only public high school in the 53206 zip code. The report stated that less than 20% of the students could read at grade level, the graduation rate is the lowest in the state, and statewide its ranked 333 out of 335.

Martinez Milton, Jr. graduated from North Division as the Class of 2016 Valedictorian. He said despite having good teachers and graduating at the top of their class he and his classmates were not as prepared for college as they thought. “We were very much so hit with reality, when we all went to college we had to take remedial courses just to be successful enough to be on a level with the rest of the students that attended those universities,” said Milton.

The Call-to-Action Committee presented their research to a room full of former graduates, community leaders, and educators proposing that North Division become an independent Charter School which would be ran by a board made up of community and business leaders.

Next on the agenda is a meeting at the NAACP on January 20th.

