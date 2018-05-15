Local contractor stole thousands from Milwaukee families

He says all contractors should go over Wisconsin's Right to Cure law with you before contracts are signed. The law protects consumers in these situations.
"It gives you that up front talk that most people don't want to go through," he said. "They don't want to have the 'hey what happens if something goes bad.'"
Synovic also said consumers should ask for proof of insurance, check state and local licensing and make sure contracts include an end date, which Helen and Louis Grabovac said was their one big mistake.
They now want others to learn from their story.
"He ripped off some very nice people," said Helen.
Krivitz is expected in court on May 24 for a restitution hearing for the three Milwaukee families he stole from. The Grabovac's say they hope to get at least some of their money back.