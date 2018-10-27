Lakeshore Humane Society gives love to abandoned dog before she dies

The Lakeshore Humane Society gave love and attention to an abandoned and abused dog as she passed away.

In a Facebook post, the organization posted pictures of the forgotten hound they named Mabel.

According to the post, Mabel was found in a ditch along Highway Q "emaciated, riddled with ball bullets and dying of cancer."

Lakeshore Humane Society says they gave her all the care they could as she passed away.

"She was safe, warm, and surrounded by love as she passed away peacefully earlier today," the post went on to say.