Kenosha Police Department asking for assistance in finding missing teen

KENOSHA, Wisc. — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen.
According to the KPD, Jennah Marie Fausel,14, ran away from home on Friday, March 9 around 3 a.m.
Police say Jennah has a history of running away but has never been gone "this long."
Jennah was last seen wearing a light green sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and white Nike shoes. She was also said to have a tan furry purse.
KPD says the last time Jennah ran away police found her in Milwaukee, after hitching a ride with a stranger.
If you have information on Jennah’s whereabouts or if you see her, contact the police.
The Kenosha Police Department’s non-emergency number is 262-656-1234.
Detective Dobbe and Officer Lucci are the primary investigators.
