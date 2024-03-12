Kenosha Police Department asking for assistance in finding missing teen

KENOSHA, Wisc. — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to the KPD, Jennah Marie Fausel,14, ran away from home on Friday, March 9 around 3 a.m.

Police say Jennah has a history of running away but has never been gone "this long."

Jennah was last seen wearing a light green sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and white Nike shoes. She was also said to have a tan furry purse.

KPD says the last time Jennah ran away police found her in Milwaukee, after hitching a ride with a stranger.

Kenosha Police Department

Jennah Marie Fausel, 14.

If you have information on Jennah’s whereabouts or if you see her, contact the police.

The Kenosha Police Department’s non-emergency number is 262-656-1234.

Detective Dobbe and Officer Lucci are the primary investigators.



