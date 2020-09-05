Kenosha block party gives residents a chance to celebrate: 'We were created to love one another'

KENOSHA — There was some much-needed joy Friday evening in a Kenosha neighborhood that has been through a lot in the past two weeks. Kids laughing and jumping in bounce houses, in the shadow of a destroyed building at 63rd Street and 24th Avenue.

“We make sure that we bring the community together, and we make sure that we’re focusing on the future, not the past,” said DJ Mr. 262, the organizer of the Friday night community block party.

DJ Mr. 262 has long been known for helping Kenosha any way he can. Most recently through the Linda Faye Foundation, which he created in his mother’s honor.

“I feel it’s my duty and my calling,” he said.

Others also stepped up to help. Robert Ferguson brought the grills, and provided some of the food to feed dozens of families for free. Ferguson hopes it sets a precedent for Kenosha in overcoming pain.

“We need to do better,” Ferguson said. “We weren’t created for this. We were created to love one another.”

Love was in action every where you turned. In the face painting, dancing, sidewalk chalk, food served and conversations shared.

“When you’re part of a community, and you see people hurt, you hurt,” said Ralona Ferguson. “No matter who they are. I think we just need to be more mindful of each other. You never know someone’s story. I think when we understand that, we can accept people for who they are.”

“It’s good to see people coming together, people cooking food for the neighborhood, for people who don’t really get fun stuff like this all the time,” said Mariah Traylor. “It means a lot to people who can’t afford it.”

