Juicy peach: Leinenkugel's releases first sour-style beer

Posted at 8:23 AM, Feb 02, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Leinenkugel's has announced a brand new beer, a first of its kind for the company.

The new juicy peach flavor beer is the first sour-style beer Leinenkugel's has released in its 155 years.

According to the company, the new brew is a refreshing beer that balances the delicious sweetness from natural peach juice with subtle tart notes.

Leinenkugel's said it is not overly sour but is easy to drink and thirst-quenching. It is the perfect pairing for your next charcuterie board.

The new beer is available year-round in the Great Lakes region in 6 and 12 packs of 12 oz cans and draft.

