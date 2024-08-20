Janesville Police asking for the public's help in locating a missing 61-year-old veteran

JANESVILLE, Wisconsin — The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 61-year-old man.

Peter Clark was last seen in Janesville on Sunday, August 18, around 3 p.m.

He is described as 5’10”, 225 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was driving a maroon 2008 Honda Element with Wisconsin license plate ATE1356 and was wearing a gray long-sleeve Green Bay Packers shirt, orange or tan pants, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Mr. Clark’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

