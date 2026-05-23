Waukesha County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for missing 68-year-old man

SUSSEX — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Abran Huerta and is asking for the public's help finding him.

Huerta was last seen leaving on foot from his group home at N58W23425 Aster Drive in the Village of Sussex around 1:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The Silver Alert notes that Huerta suffers from dementia and has a traumatic brain injury and that he may be headed towards the Milwaukee area or the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Huerta is described as a white man who is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs 180 lbs, has hazel eyes and short brown and gray hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a black and gray winter jacket and black jogging pants.

If you have any information about Huerta's whereabouts, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (262) 446-5070.

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