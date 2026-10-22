NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin voter is raising concerns about a mailer sent by the city explaining a $3 million public safety referendum on the November ballot, saying he believes the flyer goes beyond informing voters and instead encourages them to support the measure.

Watch Rebecca Klopf's report in the video player below:

New Berlin voter questions city mailer over public safety referendum

“They shouldn’t be doing it. They should not be doing this,” Joe Mikolajczak said.

TMJ4 Joe Mikolajczak holds the mailer he received from in his water bill from the City of New Berlin.

Mikolajczak brought the mailer to TMJ4 and said he believes the information presented by the city favors passage of the referendum.

“I believe it is a pro pamphlet to vote for the referendum,” Mikolajczak said.

The $3 million referendum asks voters to allow the city to increase its tax levy to hire additional police officers and firefighters. If approved, the owner of a $400,000 home would pay about $166 more per year in property taxes.

TMJ4 Joe Mikolajczak brought the Public Safety Refeerendum mailer to TMJ4 News with concerns that it crossed the line.

TMJ4 spoke with other New Berlin voters who received the flyer and found differing opinions about its message.

When asked whether the flyer influenced their vote, one voter simply said, “No.”

Another said, “No, I think it just informed.”

But another voter saw it differently. When asked whether the mailer appeared to be trying to influence voters, the person responded, “Oh sure. Absolutely.”

TMJ4 Mailer sent out by the City of New Berlin page 1

City says mailers were meant to inform voters

TMJ4 reached out to the City of New Berlin about the concerns.

The city said it sent two flyers to “inform residents about the November 3 ballot question, including why the City is requesting additional Police and Fire staffing, the proposed staffing additions, the estimated property tax impact, and what a Yes or No vote would mean. The mailings focused on explaining the referendum question approved by the Common Council, including what voters are being asked to decide, the proposed funding, its intended uses, and the operational needs that led to the staffing request.”

TMJ4 New Berlin Fire Department

The city maintains the mailers were intended to provide factual information to residents.

TMJ4 Mailer sent out by the City of New Berlin page 2

Political attorney weighs in

TMJ4 also asked political attorney Michael Maistelman to review the pamphlet. Maistelman has represented Gov. Tony Evers and former Gov. Jim Doyle and has served as a private adviser to former Gov. Scott Walker.

TMJ4 Michael Maistelman is a political attorney.

“The government has every right to educate the voter, to inform the voter,” Maistelman said.

But he said there can be a line between informing voters about a ballot question and encouraging them to vote a particular way.

“My concern is if it looks at it as a whole, if the emphasis is to encourage someone to vote a certain way, then that is a problem,” Maistelman said.

The city disagrees that its mailers crossed that line, maintaining that the materials were designed to provide residents with factual information about the referendum.

Maistelman said a citizen who believes a violation occurred can file a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and ask the agency to review it.

How to contact the Wisconsin Elections Commission

Residents who have concerns about an election-related issue can contact the Wisconsin Elections Commission directly.

The commission can be reached by phone at 608-266-8005, toll-free at 866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or by email at Elections@wi.gov. Its office is at 201 W. Washington Ave., 2nd Floor, Madison, WI 53707, and regular office hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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