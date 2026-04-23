Hartland Police is looking for missing 9-year-old boy, may be on foot or on bicycle

HARTLAND — The Hartland Police Department issued a Missing Child Alert after a 9-year-old boy went missing on Wednesday evening.
Gabriel Garcia was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a navy blue shirt with a white collar, blue/black shoes with white soles and is described as a 3ft 8 inches, 56 lbs kid with gray eyes and short brown buzzed hair.
He may be on foot or on his bicycle.
He went missing near Castle Park in the Hartridge neighborhood in the Village of Hartland at around 4:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Village of Hartland Police Department at (262) 446-5070.
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