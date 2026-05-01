Sheboygan County Sheriff asks for public's help in locating missing 14-year-old boy, may be in Milwaukee area

WALDO — The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old male who may be in the Milwaukee area.

Mason Richard Sleva was last seen on April 30th at around 7:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of W First Street in Waldo.

Mason is described as a 5'7" white male with short, curly, blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, blue Nike hoodie, and black sweatpants.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office

According to the Sheriff's Office, he was last seen by staff at his residential treatment facility at 7:30 p.m., where he made concerning statements to the staff before leaving on foot.

At around 10:40 p.m., a subject that matches his description was seen on video at 728 State Highway 57 in Plymouth where it is believed he may have stolen a white 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with the Wisconsin registration ARE5183.

It is also believed that Mason may be in the Milwaukee area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office at (920) 459-3112.

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