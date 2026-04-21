MPD seeks guardians of lost child

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a lost child and his parents and/or guardians.

The child appears to be a 3 to 5-year-old black male, with 8-inch natural hair. He has a one-inch scar on his right eyebrow.

The child said his name was “Damir.” He did not know his age or last name.

He was located by concerned citizens in the 5300 block of N. 60th St., at around 5:45PM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District 4 at 414-935-7242.

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