Milwaukee police ask public's help finding critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding critically missing 21-year-old man Marquis J. Sims.

According to a press release from MPD, Sims was last seen on foot in the 9500 block of W. Brown Deer Road. The release does not specify what day or time Sims was last seen.

Sims is described a black male who is 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. with short hair.

Sims was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow writing on the back, black pants and white shoes.



If you have any information on Sims's whereabouts, MPD asks you to call its District 4 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7242.

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