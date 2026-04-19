Milwaukee police ask for public's help finding critically missing 11-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's assistance in finding critically missing 11-year-old Sir’Charles Bason.

Bason was last seen in the 3500 block of W. Kiley Ave. on Sunday, April 18 around 6:20 p.m.

Bason is described as an 11-year-old black boy with a light complexion who is about 4'5” tall with a slim build, brown eyes and black low-cut hair.

MPD says Bason was last seen wearing a jacket with gray on the top portion and lime green horizontal lines running through the black bottom portion, dark colored jeans, tan sandals and he was carrying gray Air Jordan tennis shoes.



MPD asks anyone with any information on Bason's whereabouts to call the MPD District 4 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7242.

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