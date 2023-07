MILWAUKEE — I-43 northbound at the Marquette Interchange is closed due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes are blocked from I-43 NB/I-94 WB to I-794 EB (S-E Marquette).

The incident occurred around 12:31 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department is handling the incident.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip