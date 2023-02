MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Two right lanes are closed on I-41/45 northbound at Pilgrim Road near Menomonee Falls due to a crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is handling the incident.

The closure is expected to last an hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip