'He needs to bring that baby back'; Grandmother of missing baby hopes for safe return

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help finding one month old Reymon Davis and his father Reymon Davis. The family of the baby wants his home.

"I don't know if he ate, I don't know if his pampers are dry,” the missing baby’s grandmother, Deborah Davidson explained.

Davidson hasn't seen her grandson in seventy-two hours. One month old Reymon Davis went missing Sunday. The family believes he is with his father.

"This man is tearing the family apart. He needs to bring that baby back,” Davidson said.

Police say the man is 38-year old Reymon Davis. The infant was last seen near 84th and Lancaster wearing a long sleeve black onesie. His disappearance has left his family extremely worried and heartbroken,

“The house ain’t even the same. It's like the light went dim. It's like that, that baby had the house so happy. It was just a beautiful spirit in that house, now that house is just lonely,” Davidson said.

For Davidson’s daughter, the child's mother, this is her worst nightmare. "She's scared, she want her baby back, she can't think, she can't eat."

As the search continues, police believe Reymon Davis could be in the Rockford, Illinois area. With tears running down her face, Davidson only has one wish.

"You took clothes you didn't buy. He took a car seat he didn't buy, he took pampers, he took wipes, he took bottles, he took milk, he took all that stuff he didn't buy. I don't care about none of that. He can have all that. All I want him to do is to bring Reymon Davis back to his mother.”

Many may be wondering why an AMBER alert wasn’t issued. An MPD spokesperson said this case did not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert. however, it was enough to alert media.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (414) 935-7360.

