WEST BEND — A Green Alert was issued for missing and at risk veteran Wayne Curtis Selthofner, 38. He is missing from Green Tree Road in West Bend.

He was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and white shorts with a blue stripe. Wayne was last seen on foot Thursday morning. Wayne does not have a phone and is not believed to be in a vehicle. Wayne suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020, officials said.

Call West Bend Police at 262-335-5000 if you know where he is.

