Green Alert issued for missing veteran in West Bend, Washington County

A Green Alert was issued for Antoni Michael Wherry in West Bend in SE Wisconsin on Friday.

According to officials, "Antoni left his residence in West Bend, WI on 11/09/2023 about 21:00 hours. Antoni left the residence in a black 4 door Toyota Tacoma pick up truck with a rusty bumper, unknown license plate. (it was recently purchased in cash and is not registered to him yet) Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and grey tennis shoes. Possible destination to his father's residence in New London. Dad was contacted and advised if he shows up, he will advise our agency."

If you know where he is, contact West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

