Green Alert issued for 43-year-old veteran last seen in Madison

Eull, Nicholas
Michael Thomas Segich
Posted at 9:06 PM, Jun 23, 2022
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Thursday for a 43-year-old veteran last seen in Madison on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Michael Thomas Segich was last seen by family leaving his residence on Madison's west side on Yellowstone Drive. He has not returned and family is yet to hear from him.

Segich is 6'7 and 237 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and brown shorts.

Segich was driving a silver 2009 Toyota Camry with a Wisconsin plate 382-TJW. He is a military veteran and law enforcement has concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

