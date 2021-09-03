Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Giants beat Brewers 5-1, move into 1st-place tie

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, left, celebrates with Thairo Estrada after the Giants defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 in a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Brandon Crawford, Thairo Estrada
Posted at 8:33 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 09:33:39-04

SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 to avoid a four-game sweep.

A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers.

Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings.

San Francisco had dropped four in a row.

Milwaukee wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball.

The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award