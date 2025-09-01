FRANKLIN — At just 14 years old, Jiselle Hernandez has spent her summer building her business.

She creates unique, one-of-a-kind nail designs at Vivid Vibes Nail Studio, a professional at‑home setup that includes polish, tools, and business cards.

"I've been doing a lot of French tips, so a lot of people are liking them right now," Jiselle said.

Jiselle Hernandez, owner of Vivid Vibes Nail Studio, said she has always loved art and felt inspired by nail-art videos online.

TMJ4 Jiselle Hernandez creates unique nail designs at Vivid Vibes Nail Studio with support from her family as she develops her entrepreneurial skills at just 14 years old.

"I've always had a passion for trying artistic stuff," she said.

"I would always watch videos of people doing really crazy Halloween designs, and I thought it was pretty cool," said Jiselle.

After expressing her interest in the field, her parents have supported her passion every step of the way, helping her build a nail salon setup in her home.

"I want her to be able to be successful and grow, especially with the way the economy is. I want her to be able to stand on her own feet and say, 'Even if things are not going the way they should, I can get myself through this,'" said Soraida Hernandez.

Franklin teen entrepreneur builds nail art business from home studio

Jiselle said she has a wide variety of clients, from family members to friends, and their support means the world to her.

"It gives me more motivation to do what I'm doing," she said.

Her mother said she is proud of the hard work her daughter has shown.

"Sometimes I cry just out of pride," Hernandez said. "She's been through so much in the last two years. She's resilient — she never gives up. She's a go-getter."

Jiselle hopes to keep developing her craft and growing her business.

"I would like to see my business become a full-service studio where I do everything," she said.

And she hopes other teens with a passion go for their dreams.

To follow Vivid Vibes Nail Studio on Instagram and learn more about bookings, click here.

