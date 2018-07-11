The BoDeans are arguably the most famous band to put Milwaukee on the map. The co-founders of the Waukesha rock band are now on different sides of sexual assault allegations.

Kurt Neumann's daughter Tessa said Sam Llanas repeatedly molested her, while Llanas maintains his innocence.

"How can you believe something just because somebody says it. There's not evidence, there's no proof," said Sam Llanas.

Tessa Neumann said the alleged sexual abuse started when she was 9 and went on until she was 15. Llanas said the two were just friends.

"Nothing more, nothing less. She was the stepdaughter of my partner and she was around sometimes and of course over time we got to know each other a little bit and that's it," said Llanas.

Llanas has not been charged. He thinks the allegations are the Neumann's way of tarnishing his reputation.

"It's definitely affected my career, my livelihood and just my reputation," said Llanas.

Llanas show at Summerfest was canceled in the midst of the allegations.

"This is probably the most stressful time of my life. This is like the absolute worst thing that can happen to somebody especially somebody who's innocent," said Llanas.

Tessa Neumann gave a detailed account of the allegations to the Journal Sentinel a month ago. TODAY'S TMJ4 has been in contact with the Neumann family, but they are not ready to speak on camera.

Tuesday Rhonda Zolecki spoke on behalf of the family. She is a former musician, advocate for childhood sexual abuse victims and a victim herself.

"This is not about Kurt, this is not about Barbra and it's not about the BoDeans. It is about the fact that a young child between the ages of 9 and 15 was sexually assaulted and molested by someone who the family and she trusted," said Rhonda Zolecki.

A statement from Kurt Neumann said:

It is unbelievably sad as to why anyone would give this man a platform to come on and lie about our family and our daughter and deny the damage he has done to us. And re-victimize our daughter again and again and again. Sam Llanas has repeatedly lied and changed his story over and over and yet he seems to think no one is listening or no one cares. But we are listening, we do care and we are taking note. We have years worth of documentation, video, and witnesses that prove the truth. The truth will come out. And he will be exposed. This I promise you.

We’ve seen this before in cases like Slinger High School band director David Hanke. Nicolet High School teacher David R Johnson and Dr. Larry Nassar, and so many others. Where the accused goes on tv and radio to deny and deny the accusations. Where a community can’t believe it’s true. But in the end...it is proven true. Sam Llanas is constantly and desperately trying to cause distractions from the real story here. But the real story, the only story is the fact that Sam Llanas molested our daughter. These are very serious charges that no parent or child would make up. No one wants to go through this. You only go through it because you want your child to heal once and for all. To get through the darkness they’ve been trapped in for years now. To allow her the right to say “what you did to me was wrong! You took a big part of my childhood away. And now I’m taking it back!”

Sam Llanas' released the following statement: