Family, neighbors on alert as the search for a missing UW-Milwaukee student continues

Posted: 8:40 PM, Feb 15, 2020
Baek went missing from UWM’s Cambridge Common dormitory around 1:25 a.m. Friday morning. School officials told TODAY’S TMJ4 they are searching near campus and along the Milwaukee River.

MILWAUKEE-- Nearly two days after UW-Milwaukee freshman Sean Baek went missing, his family and friends have continued to tirelessly search for him.

Baek went missing from UWM’s Cambridge Commons dormitory around 1:25 a.m. Friday. School officials told TODAY’S TMJ4 that authorities have been searching near campus and along the Milwaukee River.

TODAY'S TMJ4 spoke with Baek’s father who said that his son is a Type 1 Diabetic who is dependent on insulin. His diagnosis was delivered at 5-years-old, making access to insulin a crucial part of his life.

Employees at nearby Atomic Tattoos weren't aware of Baek's disappearance. They felt compelled to hang signs to spread the word.

“We gotta reach out and let people know he’s missing,” said Josefph Nace, an employee.

Nace said that it's important for those in the community to be aware as they search for Baek.

“The more eyeballs we have in the neighborhood, the better chance we have of finding him around these blocks,” Nace said.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Sean Baek, contact UWM police at (414) 229-4627 or click here to submit an anonymous tip to investigators.

