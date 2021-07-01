Watch
Evers, Oneida sign deal to allow sports betting

Wayne Parry/AP
This Aug. 1 2018 photo shows a board at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, N.J., listing the odds on pro football games in the first week of the NFL season. Resorts casino will begin taking sports bets in person on Wednesday, Aug. 15, becoming the fifth Atlantic City casino to do so. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Sports Betting
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation have signed a deal allowing people to bet on sporting events at the tribe's casino and other tribal facilities.

The signing authorizes betting on sports for the first time in Wisconsin.

Evers announced Thursday that his administration and the tribe have amended the tribe's gambling compact with the state to allow wagering on professional sports league drafts, professional sporting events, including NFL and NBA games and on nationally televised award shows.

The agreement is still subject to approval by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs. Evers' spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to messages inquiring about what percentage of the take will go to the state, if any.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

