Elm Grove man missing after his home lost power

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who went missing due to the power being out at this house.
67-year-old Daniel Patrick McCulloch was last seen on January 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.
Physical Description:
- Name: McCulloch, Daniel Patrick
- Age: 67
- Gender: Male
- Height/Weight: 6 ft 1 in, 235 lbs.
- Eyes: Blue
- Hair: Blond or Strawberry Beard
- Race: White
- Unique Physical Features:
Last Seen Wearing: Brown sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, grey slip-on shoes, and a black coat.
Daniel left his residence in Elm Grove at 1:00 pm, attempting to find a warm place to stay due to a power outage at his house. He left his wife at home, without his phone. Daniel, who is believed to have Dementia, is also a known diabetic and does not have his necessary medications.
He was driving a 2016 Blue Ford Focus with Wisconsin registration 977-NZJ. The vehicle was last seen in Elm Grove at 6:47 pm on the same day.
If you have any information regarding Daniel's whereabouts, please contact the Elm Grove Police Department at 262-786-4141.
Let's come together as a community to help locate Daniel Patrick McCulloch and ensure his safe return home.
