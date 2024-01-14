Elm Grove man missing after his home lost power

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who went missing due to the power being out at this house.

67-year-old Daniel Patrick McCulloch was last seen on January 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.

Physical Description:



Name: McCulloch, Daniel Patrick

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Height/Weight: 6 ft 1 in, 235 lbs.

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blond or Strawberry Beard

Race: White

Unique Physical Features:

Last Seen Wearing: Brown sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, grey slip-on shoes, and a black coat.

Daniel left his residence in Elm Grove at 1:00 pm, attempting to find a warm place to stay due to a power outage at his house. He left his wife at home, without his phone. Daniel, who is believed to have Dementia, is also a known diabetic and does not have his necessary medications.

He was driving a 2016 Blue Ford Focus with Wisconsin registration 977-NZJ. The vehicle was last seen in Elm Grove at 6:47 pm on the same day.

Ever Bridge

If you have any information regarding Daniel's whereabouts, please contact the Elm Grove Police Department at 262-786-4141.

Let's come together as a community to help locate Daniel Patrick McCulloch and ensure his safe return home.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip