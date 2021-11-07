Dodge County Sheriff looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old woman

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff are searching for a missing and endangered 32-year-old woman, Amanda Bahr.

Officials say it started with a domestic incident at the Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park just after 1:00a.m. in the Town of Lebanon.

In connection, Sheriff's officials are looking for 29-year-old Jesse Lafferty as a person of interest. Lafferty has 2 warrants out for his arrest.

The Sheriff's office says residents of Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park are free to go about their day, but to keep an eye out for Bahr and Lafferty and to contact them immediately if they are seen. Do not approach them.

Photos of Bahr and Lafferty are below:

Dodge County Sheriff Amanda Bahr

dodge county sheriff

Anyone with information can get in touch by calling 911 or 920-386-3726.

