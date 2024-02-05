Dodge County inmate at large

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped during an approved medical appointment.

Jennifer Patricia Petersen, 44, has court-ordered Huber privileges, which allow her to leave the facility for work and medical appointments.

DSCO says Petersen left the jail before midnight for an approved medical visit, and the last known confirmed sighting of her was in the parking lot of Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

The vehicle she was believed to be traveling in was seen a short time later heading back into Juneau, but she never reported back to jail.

Petersen was picked up for the appointment by an approved driver, Matthew Reszel, 46, of Milwaukee, in a red 2007 Ford Edge with Wisconsin plate AJA2190.

She does not have any known permanent address and has previously had ties to various areas in the county, as well as the Madison, Wisconsin, area, among other parts of the state.

TMJ4 does not typically use mug shots as part of our news coverage - but we are making an exception as police actively search for 44-year-old Jennifer Patricia Petersen.

If anyone has information about where she may be or has recently been, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number 920-386-3726.

