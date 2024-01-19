Cudahy to start charging for uncleared sidewalks on Monday

It's been a snowy week in Southeastern Wisconsin. All those winter storms have left quite a few snow and ice covered sidewalks.

Many municipalities in our area have ordinances. For example, in the city of Milwaukee, residents who don't clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of the last snow fall face a possible $50 fine. If you still don't clear the walks after that, the city will hire a contractor to clean it up for you — and you'll be stuck with the bill.

In Cudahy, residents also need to clear snow and ice from walks within 24 hours after the end of a snow storm. If you don't and a neighbor notifies the Department of Public Works , crews from that office will clear the side walk for you. The minimum charge is $185 per 40 feet of sidewalk.

Cudahy city leaders plan to start implementing that rule Monday.

