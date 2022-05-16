Critically missing woman last seen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need your help locating critically missing 34-year-old Juliet E. Acosta.

via Milwaukee police Juliet E. Acosta.



She was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of South Union Street on April 29. Acosta is described as a white female, about 5’00” / 120 pounds, medium build, with blue eyes and long blonde hair, last seen wearing a pink tank top shirt and black sweatpants, police said in an alert.

Anyone with information on Acosta’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401.

