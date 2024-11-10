Critically missing teen, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching for critically missing teen, Melany Benjumea.
Melany is a 15-year-old Hispanic female. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt, and pink Crocks.
Melany was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Anyone with information as to Benjumea’s condition and whereabouts should contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788
