Critically missing teen, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching for critically missing teen, Melany Benjumea.

Melany is a 15-year-old Hispanic female. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt, and pink Crocks.

Melany was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Anyone with information as to Benjumea’s condition and whereabouts should contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788

