Critically missing: Police are asking for help in finding Corey D. Moore

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to find Cory D. Moore, 56, who was last seen on the 9100 block of W. Grantosa Dr. Friday at about 9 p.m.
He is about five feet and eight inches tall and 150 pounds. Moore is bald with brown eyes; has a goatee and mustache; has scarring on his head, neck and chest; and has a pierced ear.
He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a black jacket with a gold fleece lining, a multi-colored polo shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information can call MPD's seventh district at 414-935-7272.
